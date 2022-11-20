Horse racing: Augustus Caesar best bet for the feature

e-Paper Get App
On a day wherein seven races are scheduled, One Wish should be the other main contender in the race which is to be run over a distance of six furlongs.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
HoRepresntstional picturerse Race |
Mumbai: Augustus Caesar who finished second behind Market King in the Mathaiyus Trophy in Pune recently, appeals the most for the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event on the opening day of the Mumbai meeting which kicks off at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday.

Selections

1. The P B Avasia Plate (1400m): 1. Inamorata (3), 2. Pyrrhus (1), 3. Silver Spring (4)

2. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (1200m): 1. Augustus Caesar (2), 2. One Wish (3), 3. Sky Fall (4)

3. The Welcome Trophy (1600m): 1. Emrys (2), 2. Wall Street (3), 3. Dragonlord (7)

4. The BookMyShow Live Trophy (1000m): 1. Arcana (2), 2. Soup And Sandwich (1), 3. Rodrigo (3)

5. The Gateway of India Trophy (1400m0: 1. Kaitlan (8), 2. Liam (7), 3. Majestic Warrior (2)

6. The Truefitt & Hill Founders Trophy (1400m): 1. Remy Red (5), 2. Speculator (1), 3. The President (3)

7. The play.rwitc.com Trophy (1200m): 1. Commandment (3), 2. Silver Bells (1), 3. Alpine Star (4)

First race: 2.00pm

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

article-image

