Horse Race: Mumbai season to begin in Pune

Mumbai: It may sound rather strange, but the fact remains: In the history of horce racing, the opening two days of Mumbai racing event is being shifted to Pune.

The Mumbai season, which kickstarts from November 17 has been shifted to Pune city, followed by the next day of racing scheduled to November 24 (Sunday).

Rain has been playing hide and seek in the country this year, and the island city Mumbai, is no different.

“Due to rain we are shifting the first days of Mumbai racing to Pune, yes it for the first time in the history of racing in the country,” said one of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) representative while talking to The Free Press Journal on Sunday.

“The stables are not in a good condition for the horses to be stationed there, and waterlogging has been one of the main reasons,” the official continued, adding that Pune could host more days of Mumbai racing until the conditions improve.

The stabling area, the bund school, sand track, and the racetrack at the racecourse is not conducive for racing and has been in shambles.

This massive area, which is spread over 225 acres, is owned by the Government of Maharashtra and was opened in 1883. Among some major races held at this venue is the McDowell's Indian Derby.

The racecourse was originally donated by Sir Cusrow N Wadia and today it is on lease from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to Royal Western India Turf Club, which runs the racecourse.

The Grandstand, off the course, is a designated heritage structure. The racecourse is the only helipad open for civilian use.