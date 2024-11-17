Horrific! Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit With Can From Crowd During CONCACAF Nations League

Image: X

Mexican national team manager Javier Aguirre had blood spilling all over his head after being hit by a beer can thrown from the crowd following Mexico's defeat to Honduras. Mexico lost to Honduras 0-2 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League, at the General Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula. Aguirre replaced Jaime Lozano who got sacked after their Copa America exit.

The incident happened after full-time when Aguirre was walking along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda, and fans began to throw objects at him. He was hit on the top of his head by a can, which left him with a head injury.

In response to the incident, the Honduran Football Federation criticised the actions of the fans, but also accused Aguirre of instigating them. According to Goal.com report the federation in it's statement said, "The Honduran Football Federation (FFH) regrets and strongly condemns the isolated actions of a small group of fans that do not represent the respectful behaviour of our fans as a whole. These incidents, which are absolutely reprehensible, do not define the conduct of the majority of those attending the stadium, and we therefore censure the acts against the coach of the Mexican national team that occurred at the end of the match."

CONCAF reports to the disciplinary commitee

Following the incident, CONCACAF not only condemned the assault on the 65-year-old coach but also referred the case to its Disciplinary Commission for an investigation.

"The safety of teams and fans is a priority for CONCACAF. Such violent behaviour has no place in football." said the statement

Meanwhile, the Honduras coach had a different approach to the incident and blamed the security. "This cannot happen again, not here, not in any stadium in Honduras, nor in any stadium in the world. I am sad because he [Aguirre] is a human being, because just as they hit the coach, they could have hit me; he was coming to greet me at that moment," he said.