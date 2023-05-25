 'Hope those twisting this tweet, understand English': Sourav Ganguly clarifies Tweet that enraged Virat Kohli fans
Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly , has been making headlines throughout the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Initially, it was his 'handshake snub' with Virat Kohli during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Although the two eventually shook hands in a later game between the teams, Ganguly's actions became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Ganguly Tweet sparks storm

Ganguly once again found himself at the centre of attention after posting a tweet about Shubman Gill following Gujarat Titans' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Some fans expressed their disappointment, suggesting that Ganguly should have mentioned Virat Kohli's name as well since he had also scored a century in that match.

In response to the reactions, Ganguly took to Twitter once again to address the situation and sent a 'quick reminder' to those fans who had twisted his earlier tweet.

"Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet, understand English .. if don't please get someone responsible to explain ..," he wrote.

Bad blood between the former captains?

Ganguly vs Kohli has been a topic of discussion since Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats. It is worth noting that Ganguly is no longer the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), adding another layer to the dynamics between the two cricketing figures.

In terms of their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) faced disappointment as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. RCB managed to keep their hopes alive until the final game of the league stage, but fell short of securing a spot in the top four. On the other hand, DC had a disastrous season and were the first team to be eliminated from the race for the playoffs.

