'Honour to gift our Golden Athlete': Anand Mahindra promises to present XUV700 to Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Moments after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700." Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "keep one ready for him please".