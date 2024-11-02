Hong Kong Sixes: Ravi Bopara Hammers Robin Uthappa For 6 Maximums In An Over

Ravi Bopara. | (Credits: Twitter)

England batter Ravi Bopara smacked Robin Uthappa for six maximums in an over in the ongoing Hong Kong Cricket sixes tournament. The right-handed batter carted the ex-Indian cricketer for 37 runs in the over as one of them went for a wide. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

Read Also Hong Kong Sixes: Everything You Need To Know About The Rules And Time Limit To Complete The Match

With Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel opening the innings, they had already raced to 36 in the first three overs. The captain brought himself on in the fourth and Bopara didn't spare him, taking him to the cleaners as Uthappa's only over yielded 37 runs.

FanCode's official Youtube channel shared the video of the same:

Bopara eventually retired with 53, while Samit scored 51 before the opening pair retired hurt. The Englishmen eventually ended up with a score of 120 in six overs, but India managed only 105 in their quota. Uthappa flopped, registering a first-ball duck after openers Bharat Chipli and Sreevats Goswami gave their side a decent start.

India have lost both their matches thus far:

India, meanwhile, have lost both their matches thus far to Pakistan and the UAE from Pool C. Pakistan are at the top with two wins out of two.

With another loss, India's chances look quite slim of reaching the next stage.