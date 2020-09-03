Home over hotel for Djokovic

New York

Novak Djokovic has earned more than US $ 140 million in prize money over his accomplished career, plus plenty of other millions in endorsement deals, so there wasn't much of a question in his mind when the possibility was offered to rent a private home during the US Open.

The cost? US $ 40,000. The convenience? Priceless.

"As soon as there was a chance for us to choose to be in a house, we took it right away, without thinking. I'm glad we did," the top-ranked Djokovic said after improving to 25-0 this season and reaching the US Open's third round with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Kyle Edmund on Wednesday.

"Any player had that opportunity. It's not the privilege of the top guys or girls. Anyone that wanted to spend money and stay in the house, he or she could have done that," Djokovic said.

"I know there's very few players that have chosen to stay in a house, but it is a personal choice."

Most players competing at Flushing Meadows amid the coronavirus pandemic this year opted for the official tournament hotel options. The US Tennis Association paid for one room for each player, who then would need to pony up if they wanted a second for members of their entourage.

Serena Williams and Milos Raonic were among the eight players who, like Djokovic, opted for one of the Long Island homes the USTA made available instead.

Why did Djokovic go that route?

"Well, I think it's obvious. Being in a hotel, you're unable to open the window in the room. You constantly have to be with a mask indoors, outdoors, everywhere. You can't really go out, spend time in the garden, maybe, outdoors," he said.

"I saw the hotel. The hotel is not in a best position in terms of having nature around. It's very close to the highway."