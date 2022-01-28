Over 70 girls gather at Bombay Hockey Association for MSSA selection trials

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) kicked off their hockey campaign calling for the selection trials of different age groups, after the Maharashtra government announced reopening of schools.

The Bombay Hockey Association (BHA) was buzzing with over 70 girls from different schools and colleges assembled as the venue to be among the chosen lot for the different championships later this year.

The move was spearheaded by MSSA hockey secretary Lawrence Bing who along with the other selectors assembled at the venue.

Much more than the officials it was the budding players who were rearing to have a go.

“We did miss out of action for quite some time, and getting back at this iconic venue is something which has been a dream after the pandemic,” said Hetal Goswami, a student from the Theresa’s school from Santa Cruz.

“We thank MSSA for making the move and we are happy,” said Hetal, a striking forward who is gunning for a place in the under-16 team.

“No, there is no fear and we are all vaccinated,” added the X standard student Hetal while talking about the fear factor of Covid which has gripped Mumbai off late.

“It has been great to meet friends and especially all from hockey,” said Savi Sakpal, a XI standard student from MMK College.

The selection trials are being held for the under 16,19, 21 girls and women. Ignatius D’Souza and Stanley Thomas were the other coaches present for the selection. The team will be declared in a couple of days

