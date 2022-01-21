Hockey India's team announcement for FIH Pro League hit after 16 players test positive for Covid-19

Hockey India's plans of announcing the men's senior team for the FIH Pro League matches against Canada and South Africa, could be delayed as 16 players have tested positive for Covid-19 at the camp in Bengaluru. In all 33 positive cases have been detected in the SAI Bengaluru campus.

Besides the 16 men's players and one coach from the senior hockey team training at the centre ahead of the upcoming four Pro League matches in South Africa between February 8 and 13. All those that tested positive are asymptomatic.

The 16 senior men's players were included in 33 positive Covid-19 cases found from a total of 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Friday.

"Among the junior women's hockey girls training for the Jr Women World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. While three are asymptomatic, 12 of them are symptomatic," said the SAI statement.

The two other positive members constitute a senior women hockey team player, who is symptomatic and a masseuse from the athletics team, the SAI statement said.

SAI is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily, the release added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:43 PM IST