Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp

New Delhi: Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp.

The players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru Campus for the camp which will be held from November 4 to 28.

The Indian junior women's team is scheduled to play a three-nation tournament starting from December 3 in Australia, where it will face Australia and New Zealand.

"The players were put under a strenuous training regime in their last camp in October and they have improved on various aspects tremendously.

However, we are expecting tough challenges from Australia and New Zealand and therefore we have jotted a few more things that we need to work on in the next National Coaching Camp," said Saini.

The coach expressed his excitement of training with six players from the senior women's core probable group.

Suman Devi Thoudam, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Mahima Choudhary, Reet, Chetna, and Sharmila Devi, who are in the age of the junior category, will add a different kind of experience to the national camp.

"We are very excited to have six players from the Senior Women Core Probables group, as they can share their experience and guide the junior players in the right direction.

The Indian Junior Women's Team played brilliantly during the tour of Belarus in June, but we have to perform even better in the 3-nation tournament in Australia.

The team will gain a lot of confidence if they perform in a top hockey-playing nation such as Australia," Saini said. The players include goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii.

Defenders: Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, and Parneet Kaur.

Midfielders: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Reet, Chetna, Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, and Annu.