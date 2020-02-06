Hockey: Coorg Eleven off to flier

Coorg XI, Bengaluru made a successful debut by prevailing over Mumbai challengers Union Bank of India by coasting to a 5-2 victory in a Group-B league match of the 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, organised by the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited and played at the MHAL ground, Churchgate.

Making their maiden appearance in the prestigious Gold Cup, Coorg XI skipper K R Bharath led by example scoring two goals. He was ably supported by B P Somanna, N Somanna Chiranth and P P Belliappa, all contributing with a goal each to complete Coorg XI’s success. Union Bank of India scored through Thonglen Singh and Prince Chaurasia.

Later in the day, Mumbai champions Indian Navy smoothly sailed past Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai cruising to a 4-1 win. Pawan Rajbhar, Kuldeep S, Rajat Sharma and Jugraj Singh scored a goal each for the sailors while the Chennai side who missed a couple of sitters managed to score one through Ashwin Kujur.

Earlier, Mumbai Customs made a bright winning start recording a 3-1 win against Bombay Republicans in a Group-D match played in the morning.

Jayesh Jadhav opened the scoring for Customs in the 10th minute before Alden D'Souza doubled the lead in the 28th minute. Bombay Republicans managed to reduce the margin with Olympian Devender Walmiki scoring a goal in the 49th minute before , Felix Baa struck Customs third goal in the 60th minute to complete the win.

Results

Group-D: Mumbai Customs, Mumbai: 3 (Jayesh Jadhav, Alden D'Souza, Felix Baa) bt Bombay Republicans: 1 (Devender Walmiki 49); Group-C: Indian Navy: 4 (Pawan Rajbhar, Kuldeep S, Rajat Sharma, Jugraj Singh) bt Integral Coach Factory, Chennai: 1 (Ashwin Kujur). Group-B: Coorg XI: 5 (K R Bharath 2, B P Somanna, N Somanna Chiranth, P P Belliappa) bt Union Bank of India: 2 (Thonglen Singh, Prince Chaurasia).