Hockey at Tokyo Olympics: Rupinder Pal Singh strikes twice as India see off Spain 3-0 after Australia drubbing

With a much-improved performance, India's men hockey team have pulled back a much-needed deficit of goal difference on points table with a 3-0 win against Spain at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

India came into the match after getting hammered 1-7 by Australia. A clean sheet in this important pool A match helps India's cause of progressing from this round.

Rupinder Pal Singh striked twice, once in 1st quarter through penalty stroke and second time in 4th quarter when the Spanish came forward to pull one back. Simranjeet opened the scoring for India in the first quarter as India finish first quarter with a 2-0 lead.

After conceding seven against Australia, India's defence appeared to be tighter and won back some confidence that this Indian team can end India's long wait for a medal in hockey.

Before the match against Spain, India had defeated New Zealand but lost to Australia.