Hockey at Tokyo 2020 - Check out Team India men's and women's entire Olympic schedule

India's hockey team schedule
India women's team fixtures

Netherlands - July 24 - 5:15 PM IST

Germany - July 26 - 5:45 PM IST

Great Britain - July 28 - 6:30 AM IST

Ireland - July 30 - 8:15 AM IST

South Africa - July 31 - 8:45 AM IST

India men's team fixtures

New Zealand - July 24 - 6.30 AM IST

Australia - July 25 - 3.00 PM IST

Spain - July 27 - 6:30 AM IST

Argentina - July 29 - 6.00 AM IST

Japan - July 30 - 3.00 PM IST

Hockey knockout stages:

August 1, Sunday: Men’s quarter-finals

August 2, Monday: Women’s quarterfinals

August 3, Tuesday: Men’s semifinals

August 4, Wednesday: Women’s semifinals

August 5, Thursday: Men’s medal matches

August 6, Friday: Women’s medal matches

