Hockey at Tokyo 2020 - Check out Team India men's and women's entire Olympic schedule

India women's team fixtures
Netherlands - July 24 - 5:15 PM IST
Germany - July 26 - 5:45 PM IST
Great Britain - July 28 - 6:30 AM IST
Ireland - July 30 - 8:15 AM IST
South Africa - July 31 - 8:45 AM IST
India men's team fixtures
New Zealand - July 24 - 6.30 AM IST
Australia - July 25 - 3.00 PM IST
Spain - July 27 - 6:30 AM IST
Argentina - July 29 - 6.00 AM IST
Japan - July 30 - 3.00 PM IST
Hockey knockout stages:
August 1, Sunday: Men’s quarter-finals
August 2, Monday: Women’s quarterfinals
August 3, Tuesday: Men’s semifinals
August 4, Wednesday: Women’s semifinals
August 5, Thursday: Men’s medal matches
August 6, Friday: Women’s medal matches
