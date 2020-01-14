Hobart International: Sania Mirza makes winning return, advances to women's doubles quarterfinals

Hobart: Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International here on Tuesday.

Mirza along with her partner defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and Japan's Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3.

In the quarter-final, Mirza and Kichenok will take on USA pair Vania King and Christina McHale.

Earlier in December, Mirza was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event.

Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players named in the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti has been named as the reserve player.

Vishal Uppal was named as the captain while Ankita Bhambri will be the Coach of the Team.