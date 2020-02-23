'His corner did a favour': Netizens in shock after Tyson Fury destroys Deontay Wilder

The highly anticipated rematch titled 'An unfinished business' between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended with the latter obliterating his opponent via technical knockout (TKO) in the seventh round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury called the fight via knockout in his favour before stepping in the ring with Wilder and from what the fans witnessed, Fury delivered. A battered Wilder was tossed around the ring to the post.

The Bronze Bomber suffered an early knockout in the third round after a beating from the Gypsy King whose punches had maximum effect with perfectly timed dodges which shook the whole world.

Here are all the reactions from sporting personalities: