Hindu Gymkhana emerge Talyarkhan champions after a gap of 13 years

The players of the triumphant P.J. Hindu Gymkhana team receive the prestigious R.F.S. Talyarkhan Trophy from Chief Guest, Shreyas Iyer, an Indian cricketer and Bombay Gymkhana President Aga Hussain, during the prize distribution function, on Sunday night. |

Mumbai: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana finally tasted success as they emerged champions winning the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S.-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023.

Middle-order batsmen, left-handed Vinayak Bhoir 52 (26-balls, 4x4s,2x6s) and Prasad Pawar 49 (26-balls,6x4s,1x6s) played crucial knocks with the bat and off-spinner Siddhesh Lad’s impressive bowling 4 for 30 helped Hindu Gymkhana comfortably defeated fancied Parsee Gymkhana by 43 runs in the final, played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Sunday night.

The victory for Hindu Gymkhana has come after a gap of 12 years. Hindu Gymkhana had last emerged champions when they defeated MCA Colts in the 2009-2010 finals. This was also the maiden title for Hindu Gymkhana this season.

Firm favourites, Parsee Gymkhana lost their second successive final. They had lost to MIG Cricket Club in the Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament early last month.

Hindu Gymkhana, deciding to bat first, recovered after losing Bravish Shetty in the first over. The other opener Harsh Salunkhe 30 and Siddhesh Lad 25 steadied the innings before the cameo efforts from Bhoir and Pawar carried Hindu Gymkhana to 194 for 6 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Parsee Gymkhana’s Atif Attarwala 3 for 51 was mainly responsible for picking the wickets.

Later, Hindu Gymkhana bowled well and Lad tormented the rival batsmen. He was ably supported by left-arm spinner Bhoir (2 for 29) and they restricted Parsee Gymkhana to 151 for 9 wickets from 20 overs. Nutan Goel 24, Aditya Tare 21 and Aakarshit Gomel 20 got decent starts but they were unable to convert them into significant scores and they fell short of the target and finished as runners-up.

There was more cheer for Hindu Gymkhana as their players won all three individual awards. The Player of the Tournament was awarded to Bhoir (166 runs, 3x50s & 3 wickets for 86 runs), The Best Batsman and Best Bowler of the Tournament was awarded to Lad (93 runs) and Rahul Sawant (7 wickets for 93 runs) respectively.

Brief scores - finals: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 194 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 52 (26-balls, 4x4s,2x6s), Prasad Pawar 49 (26-balls,6x4s,1x6s), Harsh Salunkhe 30 (26-balls,4x4s), Siddhesh Lad 25; Atif Attarwala 3 for 51) beat Parsee Gymkhana 151 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Nutan Goel 24, Aditya Tare 21, Aakarshit Gomel 20; Siddhesh Lad 4 for 30, Vinayak Bhoir 2 for 29). Result: Hindu Gymkhana won by 43 runs.

Individual awards:

Player of the Tournament: Vinayak Bhoir (Hindu Gymkhana) - 166 runs, 3x50s & 3 wickets for 86 runs in 3 matches.

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Siddhesh Lad (Hindu Gymkhana) - 93 runs in 3 matches.

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Rahul Sawant (Hindu Gymkhana) - 7 wickets for 93 runs, in 3 matches.