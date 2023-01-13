Himachal Pradesh cricketer Siddharth Sharma passes away prematurely after prolonged illness

Himachal Pradesh’s cricketer Siddharth Sharma left for his heavenly abode aged 28 on January 12 at about 9:00 p.m. while on a trip for the Ranji Trophy with his team in Gujarat. . Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office broke the news of the pacer’s death.
“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Siddharth Sharma, a member of Himachal's Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team and the state's star fast bowler. The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families.”
Death sends shockwaves across cricket fraternity
The demise of 28-year-old Himachal seamer has come as a major setback for the game and has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. He was part of the Himachal Pradesh squad and had gone to Gujarat with teammates for a scheduled Ranji Trophy match. However, he couldn’t get a chance to get into the field due to poor health.
Born in Una, Sharma’s domestic career was very short-spanned. In a period of five years, he represented Himachal Pradesh in one T20 game, six First-Class games, and as many List A games. His last game was against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December last year, where he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and a couple of wickets in the next.
Sharma made his First-Class debut for Himachal in the 2017-18 edition and picked up 25 wickets in Ranji Trophy games since then. He played his first List-A game at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 tournament, and picked up eight wickets in six games.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)