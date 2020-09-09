Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Gopichand to spearhead Fit India initiative

India's top sportspersons, including track and field champions Hima Das, and Neeraj Chopra and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, will spearhead the IDBI Federal #FutureFearless Champions Challenge, a part of the Fit India movement, to be held from September 13 to 27.

Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniversary of Government of India’s Fit India initiative to promote health and fitness among the masses, the high-profile event is expected to see over 15,000 people take part in it from across the country and beyond.

Organised by NEB Sports, in association with Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the participants will be required to run or walk a minimum of 2.5 kms and a maximum of 10 kms on each of the 15 days to cultivate and spread the habit of leading an active lifestyle on a daily basis.

In addition, to motivate and encourage participants to further improve their fitness, 15 of India’s top sportspersons across different disciplines will share simple but useful exercises every day that can be done after the daily walk / run. These include Surya Namaskara (Pullela Gopichand, India’s badminton coach), Plank Leg Lift (Reeth Abraham, Track and Field), Sumo Squats (Najeeb Aga, Judo), Camel/Ustrasana (Rashpal Singh, Marathon), Dynamic Hamstring Stretch (Sourabh Verma, Badminton), Wall-Sit (Nisha Millet, Swimming), Push-ups (Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Shotput), Figure-4 Stretch (Hima Das, Sprinter), Mountain Climbers (Avinash Sable,3000 mtr Steeplechase), Butterfly Pose (Annu Rani, Javelin), Russian Twist (Sameer Verma, Badminton), Hip Bridge (Poonam Belliappa, 100m hurdles), Side Plank Dips (Shivpal Singh, Javelin), Cool-down Flow (Sudha Singh, 3000 mtr Steeplechase) and Chandra Namaskara (Neeraj Chopra, Javelin).

“During this pandemic, our aim through our various running initiatives has been to encourage people across the country to embrace a fitter lifestyle and look to the future with positivity, hope and optimism. In line with this, we are proud to announce the IDBI Federal #FutureFearless Champions Challenge which is a part of the Fit India movement. We have some of the country’s top sportspersons on board as our Sports Champions who will lead the nation in various daily challenges. We hope that many fitness enthusiasts will join us on this exciting fitness journey and be truly #FutureFearless. We wish to thank Athletics Federation of India for partnering with us in this journey of building a fitter India,” Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said.

“We are delighted to see the #FutureFearless Champions Challenge initiative which recognizes the Sports Stars of India and encourages participants to take a holistic approach to fitness. Fitness is the key driver for well-being in these testing times.” says Adille Sumariwalla, President – Athletics Federation of India.

The total registration fee ranges from a nominal Rs 100 to Rs 500, including donations which will be handed over to various NGOs and organisations supporting corona-related rehabilitation. Charity partners include Oscar Foundation, Goonj, CanKids KidsCan and Sai Vishwanath Memorial Trust.

The last day to register for the event is Thursday, September 10, 2020. Participants can registeron the following link - https://click2race.com/#/event/Sy9P0_Wfw.

Participants have to post the tracking data of their daily run/ walk along with a photo of them practising the daily Champions’ Challenge on the link provided by NEB Sports. Runners are advised to follow all the safety guidelines set down by the central and state governments and maintain social distancing while running or walking.