Hill Spring, AM Naik And Jankidevi Impress In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued at the MSSA Ground with an action-packed schedule in the Boys Under-8 Division III category, featuring commanding wins, brace performances and a few walkovers.

Hill Spring International, Tardeo delivered one of the standout performances of the day with a dominant 5–0 victory over JBCN International, Mulund. Yuvraj Jain stole the show with a hat-trick, while Dveer Tanna and Yuvaansh Agarwal added a goal each.

A.M. Naik School, Powai enjoyed a productive outing with two victories. They first defeated JBCN International ‘B’, Chembur 2–0, courtesy of a brace from Aahan Kanuga, and later returned to beat Bombay International School, Babulnath 4–0. Reyansh Aryan, Dhwanish Mehta, Aahan Kanuga and Ahaan Banerjee were on target in the second match.

Jankidevi Public School registered the biggest win of the afternoon, overpowering St. Anne’s, Orlem 4–0. Mershad netted a hat-trick, while Ali Borania added another to seal an emphatic result.

Campion School, Cooperage secured a 3–0 victory over OLPS ‘A’, Chembur, with Divij Chopra scoring twice and Aryaman Agarwal contributing one goal. Cresmonde World School, Andheri beat Ascend International, BKC 2–0, both goals coming from Mustafa Chunawala.

Dr. Antonio D’Souza School defeated Rustomjee Cambridge ‘A’, Dahisar 2–0 through goals from Aayan Sheikh and Aarav Jagadale, while Bombay International School, Babulnath earlier in the day beat Mainadevi Bajaj International, Malad 2–0 thanks to Arjun Agarwal and Veer Shah.

In other results, Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar edged Green Acres, Chembur 1–0 with Shlok Kharmate scoring the winner. Swami Vivekanand International, Kandivali beat Greenlawns, B.P. Road 2–0, and St. Stanislaus International, Bandra defeated Universal High School, Tardeo 2–0.

Shri Bhaidas Bhuta School also recorded a 2–0 win over Saifi High School, with Dakshit Chaudhary scoring both goals. St. Xavier’s, Shantipark overcame Christ Church ICSE International, Byculla 2–1 in a closely contested encounter.

Next School, Mulund, St. Stanislaus ‘B’, Bandra and St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazgaon were awarded walkovers in their respective fixtures.

Brief Scores — February 24

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-8 – Division III

Next School, Mulund

w/o Ryan Int. CBSE, Kandivali

Dr. Antonio D’Souza 2

(A. Sheikh, A. Jagadale)

bt Rustomjee Cambridge ‘A’, Dahisar 0

Bombay Int., Babulnath 2

(A. Agarwal, V. Shah)

bt Mainadevi Bajaj, Malad 0

A.M. Naik, Powai 2 (A. Kanuga 2)

bt JBCN Int. ‘B’, Chembur 0

Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar 1 (S. Kharmate)

bt Green Acres, Chembur 0

Hill Spring, Tardeo 5

(D. Tanna, Y. Agarwal, Y. Jain 3)

bt JBCN Int., Mulund 0

St. Stanislaus ‘B’, Bandra

w/o Sanjeevani World, Dahisar

St. Mary’s ICSE ‘B’, Mazgaon

w/o Ryan Christian, Borivali

Cresmonde, Andheri 2 (M. Chunawala 2)

bt Ascend Int., BKC 0

Swami Vivekanand Int., Kandivali 2

(R. Jadhav, S. Nikam)

bt Greenlawns, B.P. Road 0

St. Stanislaus Int., Bandra 2

(N. Watts, J. Miranda)

bt Universal, Tardeo 0

Shri Bhaidas Bhuta 2 (D. Chaudhary 2)

bt Saifi H.S. 0

A.M. Naik, Powai 4

(R. Aryan, D. Mehta, A. Kanuga, A. Banerjee)

bt Bombay Int., Babulnath 0

Campion, Cooperage 3

(D. Chopra 2, A. Agarwal)

bt OLPS ‘A’, Chembur 0

St. Xavier’s, Shantipark 2 (A. Yadav 2)

bt Christ Church ICSE Int., Byculla 1

Jankidevi Public School 4

(Mershad 3, A. Borania)

bt St. Anne’s, Orlem 0