High Organizing Cost Force Canada To Pull Out Of Commonwealth Games Bid

The possibility of bringing the multi-sport event back to Canada was eliminated on Thursday when the province of Alberta withdrew its backing for a potential bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision was made shortly after the Australian state of Victoria announced it would not be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026 due to rising expenses, leaving the organisers "hugely disappointed."

According to a statement from Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow, hosting the Games—which annually draw more than 4,000 participants from the 54 Commonwealth nations—was not in the best interests of Alberta taxpayers. Schow implied that the current cost of hosting event, which amounts to CAN$2.68 billion, wouldn't have been affordable.

"We committed to remain transparent with Albertans about the costs of hosting international sporting events and clearly demonstrating a return on our investment for the people and communities in Alberta. That is why we have made the decision not to continue pursuing the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The corporate sponsorship model and limited broadcast revenues for the Commonwealth Games would have put 93 percent of those costs and risks on taxpayers," Schow said, as quoted by NDTV.

Victoria's decision of withdrawing bid for hosting the 2026 edition influenced provincial government's:

Commonwealth Sport Canada, the body tasked with organizing Canadian teams participating in the multi-nation event, was expected to undertake a feasibility study for 2030 edition bid by Alberta later this month. They went on to state that Victoria pulling the plug on hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games significantly influenced the provincial government's decision.

Canada has hosted four Commonwealth Games editions in 1930, 1954, 1978, 1994.

