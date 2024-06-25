‘Hey Pat, That’s Revenge For 2023’: Indian Fan Taunts Cummins After Australia Lose IND vs AUS T20 WC Super 8 Clash; VIDEO

Pat Cummins (L) | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India humbling Australia in the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, Team India fans couldn't control their joy as they saw it as a revenge for 2023 World Cup final defeat. Hence, a fan sledged Pat Cummins while he was walking back to the dressing room as a video of the same went viral on social media.

With Australia and India locking horns in T20 World Cup 2024, the narrative was around the Men in Blue looking for revenge of the defeat suffered in the 50-over final last year. Rohit Sharma and co. extracted a 24-run victory over Australia to push them on the brink of elimination, prompting a sledge from an Indian fan.

Captain Rohit Sharma and ICT Fan's owning Pat Cummins after India win.🤫🔥🇮🇳



The Indian fan said:

"Hey pat thats for 2023 , that's a revenge for 2023, remember Ahmedabad?And you going home tomorrow."

