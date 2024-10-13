'Hey Old Man': Roger Federer Greets Novak Djokovic As Former Rivals Cross Paths In Shanghai Masters 2024; Video

Image: X

Roger Federer returned to the Rolex Shanghai Masters for an exhibition doubles match on Friday. Before taking the court, the Swiss legend ran into his old rival Novak Djokovic, who had just finished a tough quarter-final match against rising star Jakub Mensik.

“Hey, Old Man,” Federer said with a laugh as they shook hands. “Good play, you know you have it in you. Very well done.” The video of the two greeting each other has gone viral on social media. During their careers, Djokovic and Federer played 50 times, with the Serbian taking their Head2Head series 27-23.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who has won the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai twice (in 2014 and 2017), partnered with Eason Chan, a well-known Chinese singer and actor. Together, they defeated top Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen and table tennis champion Fan Zhendong in a fun match, entertaining the fans with some great exchanges.

Novak Djokovic's performance at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters 2024. This matchup is highly anticipated, as both players are in great form. While Novak has nothing to prove, Taylor is eager to claim a victory over the Serbian star.

So far in the ongoing tournament, Djokovic has been in excellent shape, dropping only one set, which went to a tiebreak. In the Round of 64, he defeated A. Michelsen with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (11-9), marking his toughest challenge in the tournament. In the Round of 32, he won against F. Cobolli in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, demonstrating his dominance, especially against the 28th seed.

In the Round of 16, Djokovic knocked out R. Safiullin with a score of 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. There, he faced Czech player J. Mensik and won 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4, advancing to the semifinals.