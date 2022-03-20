He's very calm: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer heaps praise on Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2022

Prolific India batter Shreyas Iyer has heaped praise on KL Rahul's leadership quality, saying the Indian opener is remarkably different from others with his calm demeanour and instinctive decision making on the field.

The newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders' captain added that the Lucknow Super Giants skipper anticipates the situations of the match very well and that helps other players to adjust their game accordingly.

"It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players is great. He's got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision-making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him," Iyer said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:35 PM IST