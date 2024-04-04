‘He’s Like A Kid On The Field’: Glenn Maxwell Reveals Inner Child Of RCB Teammate Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed the inner child of his teammate and former Virat Kohli. Kohli and Maxwell have been playing for RCB since the latter joined the squad in 2021 and they share a great camaraderie and bond well with each other.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell always enjoy their friendship even when they face off each other while representing for respective nations. The veteran Indian cricketer always maintain a good bonding and friendship with every player in the team, be it in Team India or Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Speaking on ESPN, Glenn Maxwell said that Kohli likes to run around the field and act as a kid. The 34-year-old added his funny behaviour on the field makes him feel bad as both are from same group.

"He runs around the field and he is like a kid on the field. It is so funny watching him bounce around. I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now and then because he is making me look bad as we are from the same age group, just a month apart. It's not going well if I am telling you that." Maxwell said.

“He’s like a kid in the field - it’s so funny watching him bounce around - I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now & then cos he’s making me look bad!”@Gmaxi_32 loving the energy that @imVkohli is bringing after a break.#AroundTheWicket @ESPNAusNZ pic.twitter.com/3GBNQCBOLg — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) April 4, 2024

Virat Kohli is often seen in a jovial mood while batting or bowling. Recently, a video went viral where Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain was vibing to the 'Appadi Podu' song while fielding at the boundary line during the opening match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Virat Kohli is leading run-scorer in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's talismanic batter Virat Kohli is in a brilliant form in the ongoing season of IPL. Kohli returned to competitive cricket after 2 months break from the sport for the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli in London.

In the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli had a moderate outing as he managed to score only 21 off 20 balls. However, the 35-year-old bounced back in the match against Punjab Kings as he played a match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls while chasing the target of 177.

In the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli continued his form as he played a brilliant knock of 83 off 51 balls to help RCB post a total of 181/5. However, his effort went in vain as KKR chased down the 182-run target with 3.5 overs.

In the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli scored 22 off 16 balls after being well-set to convert his starts into big scores. RCB lost that match by 28 runs after being bundled out for 153.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter of IPL 2024, with 203 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 140.97 in 3 matches.