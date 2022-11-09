'He's been great to watch': England skipper Jos Buttler on India's Suryakumar Yadav ahead of semis clash

Suryakumar Yadav |

Adelaide: Over the last few months, Suryakumar Yadav has become such a dominating theme in world cricket, primarily because of his style of batting that often catches the opposition unawares.

England captain Jos Buttler too could not avoid talking about the India middle-order batter as he poses them a very obvious danger.

“He's been great to watch, hasn't he. I think he's someone who has probably been the batter of the tournament so far in terms of the way you want to watch someone go about it.

“I think his biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays with. I think he's obviously got all the shots, but he allows himself to play all the shots, as well. He's got a very free mindset from what I can see.

“But as with any batsman in the world, it takes one chance to create a wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that, and it would be remiss just to think about him. I think they have some other excellent players, as well,” said Buttler in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Butter was not ready to focus on the SKY factor alone as the Yorkshireman said India have a few other cricketers who make them a strong team.

Strong India

“I think India is a very, very strong team. I think Indian teams have been consistently strong for a long period of time, and naturally so with the amount of depth and talent that is in the Indian game.

“There's some fantastic players in their lineup. You get to a semifinal of any competition, you expect to be playing against a really tough team, and India will certainly be that,” said Buttler.

The current T20 World Cup 2022 is Buttler’s first global assignment as England captain after taking over from Eoin Morgan. Buttler said he has sought guidance from Morgan.

“I speak to Eoin quite a lot. He's one of my great mates, so I'm always in touch with him and I know he's someone if I want to ask some questions, I can speak to him. But it's very much about doing it my way, as well.

“Eoin is not the captain of England anymore; I have to take that on myself and be myself in the tournament, lead the team as myself. We're very much in a new time of England cricket and white ball cricket without him now as the leader,” Buttler signed off.