'He's a fantastic player': Team India head coach Dravid back struggling KL Rahul ahead of Ind vs Ban clash

KL Rahul | Photo: Twitter

Adelaide: KL Rahul is having a modest outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far with the India opener failing to go past even double digits in three successive matches.

His scores in the World Cup so far read 4, 9 and 9 but head coach Rahul Dravid placed full faith in Rahul, expressing confidence that the Bangalore man can affect a turnaround soon.

Proven track record

“He is a fantastic player. He has a proven track record. I thought he was batting superbly. These things can happen. It has been tough. He was superb, a lot of you were not there, in the practice game against Australia with Starc and Cummins have a pretty good attack to get 50+ that day.

“He has been playing really well and just hoping it all clicks in the next three or four games. He is really well suited for these kinds of conditions, pitches, has a good all-round game, and has a very good strong back foot game.

“We don’t pay attention to what is being said outside, we have certain ideas and certain beliefs in our players. We have played the game enough to know that people will go through some ups and downs.

“In these conditions, maybe we are able to afford him that time. We completely back him. No concerns about him. When he gets going, and I have seen him against a top class Australian attack a couple of weeks ago, I know the impact this guy can make. In Rohit and my mind, absolutely no doubt who is going to open for us,” Dravid detailed in length about the support the team management is offering Rahul at this juncture.

Dinesh Karthik had to limp off the field during the match against South Africa at Perth and Dravid offered an update on the status of the wicketkeeper batter.

“He (DK) has pulled up pretty well today. Had a spasm when he jumped to collect the bouncer and landed in a way that he did his back a little bit. With treatment and this morning he has pulled up pretty well. He has come for training.

Karthik under assessment

“We will assess him. Will see how he pulls up tomorrow morning after a good practice session today, will put him through his paces, and ensure we have given him a good workout and see how he pulls up tomorrow morning before making a final decision,” said Dravid.