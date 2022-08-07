e-Paper Get App

Here's why Hardik Pandya is captaining India in place of Rohit Sharma for 5th T20 against WI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

Indian fans were left surprised when all-rounder Hardik Pandya walked out for the toss as captain in place of Rohit Sharma against West Indies at Central Broward Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

Hardik won the toss and opted to bat in the 5th T20. India have already clinched the five-match series 2-1.

After the toss, Pandya said that Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested from the fifth T20I.

Earlier, Rohit pulled a muscle near his waist while batting and was forced to retire hurt early during India's chase of 165 against the West Indies in the third T20l on Tuesday.

Rohit (11) had taken a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph and ran a single before he suddenly started feeling his waist area. Indian team physio Kamlesh came on to the field to attend the captain.

