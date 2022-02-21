Here’s what LeBron James has to say about his Final NBA Season…

LeBron James, who recently told The Athletic that the door hasn’t been closed on his return to Cleveland, has only one condition regarding his final NBA season.

James, who is a free agent next season, has made it very clear in the past that he wants his son Bronny James to play in the NBA. And he has also confirmed that he wants to play with his son on the same team in the league.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny is currently 17-years-old and will not be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024. However, if the league allows players to jump straight into the NBA from high school, Bronny may have a chance at getting drafted in 2023.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:50 PM IST