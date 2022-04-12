Here's what Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan feels batsmen are doing against him

Rashid Khan has been steady without being extraordinary like in previous years and the reason for that is the safety-first approach by opposition batters during this edition of IPL, says Gujarat Titans spinner.

Rashid has taken six wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.68 but batters across teams have negotiated the Afghan great pretty well.

But the 23-year-old, who is among the most sought-after leg-spinners in franchise cricket around the world, is not surprised and says it's just a matter of time.

"I'm happy with the way I'm bowling in this competition so far," Rashid said in a virtual media interaction.

"I don't really focus on results, it's all about how I'm bowling. At the moment, my bowling is great. But it's about the opposition, they don't take that kind of risk against you which will allow you to take more wickets," Rashid said.

"But whenever there are enough opportunities as a bowler, I would be smart enough to get them out. So far I'm happy with my bowling, the pitching has been great," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:05 PM IST