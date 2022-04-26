Here's the Indian Indian Esports contingent for the 2022 Asian Games announced by ESFI

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has announced a strong 18-member Indian contingent for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games where Esports will be making a debut as a medal sport.

Following eight days of high-voltage competition in the ESFI’s National Esports Championship 2022 (NESC ’22), the winners have been selected to represent the country at the prestigious continental tournament, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

The NESC ’22 saw more than 200 esports athletes from across the country battling it out virtually in the five popular Esports titles—DOTA2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends. The runners-up of single player titles—FIFA22, Street Fighter V and Hearthstone—will also be part of the Indian contingent.

On the final day of the championships, Team Whoops emerged champions in DOTA2 and made the cut into the Indian contingent for the Asiad. A team, comprising veteran athletes like Moin Ejaz (Captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham, notched up a comprehensive 3-0 win against Team Avengers in the best-of-five final.

“I have been playing DOTA since my childhood days and now it’s a great honour for me to lead the Indian team in its maiden appearance at the Asian Games in this game. I would like to thank the federation [ESFI], who has been very supportive & professional. We will give our best to bring glory for the country in the Asiad” said elated Moin, skipper of Team Whoops.

The Indian contingent will now participate in the AESF’s Road to Asian Games-Regional Qualifiers (June-July, 2022), which will be conducted to decide seeding for the main event in China. ESFI continued its partnership with Artsmith- Concepts & Visions which has extended its support as the communication partner.

Here's the Indian contingent for 2022 Asian Games

FIFA22: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka

Street Fighter V: Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

Hearthstone: Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma

League of Legends: Team Temple of kings ( captain Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik)

DOTA 2: Team Whoops (captain Moin Ejaz, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Darshan and Shubham)

