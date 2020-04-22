Here's how you can cook chicken like 'The Great Khali'

The video begins with Khali in the kitchen, ready with all the ingredients required to cook the chicken.

He advises to heat the oil properly before mixing onions, garlic, ginger and chili powder.

Khali mixes all the ingredients in oil thoroughly before he proceeds to pour some turmeric paste on the chicken.

The 47-year then proceeds to mix the chicken with all the other ingredients in the utensil.

After mixing all the chicken and ingredients together, Khali pours hot water in the utensil and covers the utensil to let it cook.

On the professional front, Khali was most notably associated with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from 2006 to 2014. During his spell, he became the WWE Champion while giving a tough competition to the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane and many others.