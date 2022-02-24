Here’s how Russian Daniil Medvedev could replace Novak Djokovic as World No.1 this Saturday

Daniil Medvedev can replace Novak Djokovic atop the rankings this Saturday. The Russian will manage to do that if he wins the Mexican Open title in Acapulco.

Medvedev, who won the US Open last year, entered the quarterfinal in Acapulco with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar.

If he snatches away the number one ranking from Djokovic, Medvedev will become the first man outside of the Big Four (Djokovic, Rafel Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray) since 2004 to occupy the coveted position in men’s tennis.

About his dreams to become World No. 1, Medvedev has said earlier: “When you’re young you feel like it’s impossible, so that’s why you dream about it. When it becomes closer to you, you dream less about it and do more to achieve it.”

What has Djokovic said

Serb Djokovic who missed the Australian Open this year after being deported by Australian authorities due to the fact that he’s not taken the Covid-19 vaccine was all praise for Medvedev.

“Medvedev, I said it before, he deserves probably more than anybody else to become the No. 1 in the world. Whether it's going to happen this week, next week or in few weeks, it's inevitable. It's going to happen. I'll be the first one to congratulate him. I said that before,” Djokovic had said at the post-match press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

“He's a great quality player, no question about it. He's been working his way up the rankings wonderfully. He deserves to be where he is in the position to get the No. 1.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:51 AM IST