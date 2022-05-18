'He'll be an India great': Chaminda Vaas on SRH speedster Umran Malik

Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas reckons rookie speedster Umran Malik, who has thrilled everyone with his pace in the IPL, will become a "great bowler" for India.

Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL-15, the fast bowler from Jammu has been impressive with his pace and consistently clocked above 150 kmph in the speed gun.

He has so far taken 21 wickets, with best figures of 5/25 and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

"I think he (Umran) is getting better day by day and I saw him playing in the last IPL as well. He is bowling consistently and accuracy is important when it comes to T20. And he will be a great bowler for India. He will be there with (Jasprit) Bumrah, I guess if India gives him a chance. He will go a long way," Vaas said.

The ex-left-arm seamer, who has 355 wickets in 111 Tests, is in the city to coach children of the 'Mumbai Cricket Club' led by coach Jwala Singh.

This IPL has also seen the emergence of young pacers like Mukesh Choudhary, Arshdeep Singh, Umran, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and the 48-year-old attributed it to good first-class structure in India.

"India has a good first-class structure and most of the first-class clubs are producing a lot of (good) cricketers and India cricket has a plan going forward. So that is why they are able to produce so many fast bowlers, cricketers," he said.

