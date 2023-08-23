Heath Streak, Former Zimbabwe Cricketer, Passes Away At 49

Former Zimbabwe Cricketer-Captain Heath Streak | ANI

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe Cricket team captain and a celebrated all-rounder, passed away at the age of 49. Streak was battling cancer, according to reports that emerged earlier this year. The former Zimbabwean cricketer remains the hightest-wicket taking bowler in Tests for this nation and was counted among leading all-rounders during his peak years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Heath was born on March 16, 1974 in Bulawayo and made his international cricket debut on 10 November, 1993 against South Africa. He immediately broke into the Test team (on 1 December 1993), making his debut in the longer-format of the game during Zimmabwe's tour of Pakistan in 1993/1994.

With time, Streak, who was a leading fast-bowler for his country, emerged as a useful all-rounder, as he was more than capable with the bat and was known for his clean hitting when on a song with the willow.

Former Zimbabwe fast bowler, Henry Olonga, shared the news of Streak's passing away on X (formerly Twitter).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted about the sad news and shared his condolences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Streak played 65 Test matches and finished with 216 wickets and 1990 runs. He had picked up 239 wickets in the ODIs. Streak played his last last ODI match vs New Zealand at Harare in August 31, 2005 and ended his Test and international Cricket career by playing his last match against India at Harare in September 2005.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)