Hearts ask players, staff to accept 50 per cent pay cut due to coronavirus woes

Glasgow: Hearts have asked their players and staff to accept their pay being cut by half in order to stave off troubles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Premiership club said.

Owner Ann Budge has taken the drastic cost-cutting measure amid financial fears that football will be out of action for months due to the pandemic.

Currently sitting bottom of the Premiership, Hearts are the first British top-flight club to decide on wage cuts in a bid to stay afloat.

"We have asked all full-time employees, managers, coaches, players and player back-room staff, with effect from the beginning of April, to accept a 50% cut in their monthly salary," Budge told Hearts' website on Wednesday.

"Staff and players alike, who feel unable or unwilling to accept this revision to their contracts, will, of course, be offered the option of contract termination." Budge stated earlier this week her club would lose ?1 million ($1.16 million) in income from postponed games over the coming weeks.