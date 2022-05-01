Heartbreak! Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on century in IPL 2022, Twitter reacts

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a fine century as he led the Chennai Super Kings’ resurgence in IPL 2022 during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday, May 1.

Gaikwad was caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off T Natarajan for 99 (57 balls 4x6, 6x6). He and Devon Conway stitched a 182-run partnership for the first wicket after put in to bat by SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

Fans were left heartbroken as they took to social media to express their shock.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The match also marked the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of Chennai after Ravindra Jadeja gave up the job on the eve of Sunday's game.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:15 PM IST