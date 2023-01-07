IND vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Unchanged Team India opt to bat at Rajkot

07 January 2023 06:43 PM IST
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
07 January 2023 06:43 PM IST
Teams: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
07 January 2023 06:34 PM IST
Team India captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first at Rajkot. The 3-match series is level at 1-1
07 January 2023 06:22 PM IST
India and Sri Lanka face off in the third and final Twenty20 International of the series on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)