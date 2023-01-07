e-Paper Get App
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Unchanged Team India opt to bat at Rajkot
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Unchanged Team India opt to bat at Rajkot

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Blog: Team India will look to bounce back after the defeat in the last game and seal the series in Rajkot on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
07 January 2023 06:43 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

07 January 2023 06:43 PM IST

Teams: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

07 January 2023 06:34 PM IST

Team India captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first at Rajkot. The 3-match series is level at 1-1

07 January 2023 06:22 PM IST

India and Sri Lanka face off in the third and final Twenty20 International of the series on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

