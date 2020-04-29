'He would have married him right there': WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reveals Brock Lesnar's first impression on Vince McMahon

It is no secret that WWE chairman Vince McMahon admires Brock Lesnar, keeping in mind the storyline that revolves around the star figure. And why not? He attracts TV ratings, brings in money, and has all a wrestler needs to have in this business.

In the recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross recalled Vince and Lesnar's first meeting, from where it all started: “It was the first time Vince McMahon physically laid eyes on Brock Lesnar. You’re not going to hear that in a lot of places. Brock came to the event. We were recruiting him. Jerry Brisco was recruiting him heavily. He was on him. He was our number one target and we got him. We got our guy. And he came to the show because, Brock, I don’t think he had been to a pro wrestling event in his life. He was not a fan. It didn’t mean he hated it. He just was occupied with working on the farm, playing football, and wrestling at a high, high level.

I remember Vince walking out of his office and down [the hall] and I said, ‘Brock Lesnar is here’ and I had to refresh his memory about who that was. No face, no name – Vince didn’t know. And so, I said, ‘he’s standing out here’ and when Vince walked by, he gave him a little wave. He saw, ‘wait a minute, is that what I think it is? Is that 6’3″, 280 pounds? Is that blonde hair? Looks like an angry Viking or a heifer bull.’ So, Vince made a little detour, shook Brock’s hand, the rest, as they say, is history," Ross continued.

"I remember Brock saying something like ‘I want to be an entertainer,’ and Vince fell in love with him right there. Vince would have married him right there."

After signing for World Wrestling Federation (WWF now WWE) in 2000, Lesnar remains to be one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time with eight world championships in WWE to his name.