 'He Was Standing On The Balcony At 4 AM': Mohammed Shami's Friend Reveals India Pacer Had Suicidal Thoughts
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Was Standing On The Balcony At 4 AM': Mohammed Shami's Friend Reveals India Pacer Had Suicidal Thoughts

'He Was Standing On The Balcony At 4 AM': Mohammed Shami's Friend Reveals India Pacer Had Suicidal Thoughts

Mohammed Shami's friend Umesh Kumar opened up on the toughest phase in the cricketer's personal life after he was accused of adultery and even match-fixing by his ex-wife Hasin Jahan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

India pacer Mohammed Shami had revealed in an interview that he had suicidal thoughts when his image and reputation was tarnished by his former wife Hasin Jahan.

And now his friend Umesh Kumar has corroborated Shami's comment by revealing that he found the right-arm fast bowler standing alone on the balcony at 4 am in the morning.

Kumar opened up on the tough phase in Shami's personal life after he was accused of adultery and even match-fixing by Hasin Jahan.

"Shami was fighting with everything during that phase. He lived with me in my house. But when the fixing allegations with Pakistan broke, and led to a probe that night, he was shattered. He said that I can tolerate everything but not allegations of betraying my country," Umesh said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast 'Unplugged'.

Suicidal thoughts

"It also came in the news that he wanted to do something drastic that night [end his life]. It was around 4 AM in the morning when I got up to drink water. I was on my way to the kitchen when I saw that he was standing on the balcony. It was the 19th floor we were living in. I understood what happened. That night of Shami's career, I feel, was the longest.

Read Also
'Verify News Sources Before Publishing': 'Disappointed' Mohammed Shami Junks Reports Of 'Brutal Dig'...
article-image

"Later, one day, when we were talking, he got a message on his phone saying he got a clean chit from the committee that was investigating the matter. He was probably happier that day than he would have been if he had won a World Cup," added Kumar, who is also member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Bouncing back from adversities

Shami fought the case in court and won but lost his daughter's custody to Jahan. But the Bengal cricketer didn't let anything affect his game and became one of the most lethal pacers in the Indian bowling unit along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. The 33-year-old is targeting a return to international cricket in Test series against Bangladesh in September.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Was Standing On The Balcony At 4 AM': Mohammed Shami's Friend Reveals India Pacer Had Suicidal...

'He Was Standing On The Balcony At 4 AM': Mohammed Shami's Friend Reveals India Pacer Had Suicidal...

'Mega Auction In 5 Years To 8 Right-To-Match Options': IPL Franchise Owners Suggest BCCI, Claims...

'Mega Auction In 5 Years To 8 Right-To-Match Options': IPL Franchise Owners Suggest BCCI, Claims...

Paris Olympics Preview: Neeraj Chopra The Biggest Hope Again As Indian Contingent Gets Set To...

Paris Olympics Preview: Neeraj Chopra The Biggest Hope Again As Indian Contingent Gets Set To...

IND vs SL: Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out Of T20I Series; Asitha Fernando Likely To Call In As...

IND vs SL: Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out Of T20I Series; Asitha Fernando Likely To Call In As...

West Sussex Cricket Club Bans Hitting Sixes After Neighbours' Complaint; Players Criticise

West Sussex Cricket Club Bans Hitting Sixes After Neighbours' Complaint; Players Criticise