'He was like a little brother to me': Michael Jordan mourns Kobe Bryant's death

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing," said Jordan, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player in history.

"Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball."

Bryant's death sparked an outpouring of tributes across basketball and throughout the world.

Drafted by Charlotte Hornets in 1996 and traded to Lakers in the same year, the one-franchise man turned out to be one of the most legendary players of LA Lakers.

He also was Lakers’ all-time leading scorer. He also has the joint-most number of titles in franchise history – five titles. In 2006, his 81-point performance against Toronto was the second-highest point tally in NBA history. He was also an 18-time all-star, ranking behind the legendary Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 19.

Kobe was also known as ‘Black Mamba’, a term which he coined for himself. In his 2015 documentary, 'Muse', Kobe revealed the origin of ‘Black Mamba’. Although he didn’t reveal what he was talking about, it is presumed that he was talking about the charges of sexual assault which were levelled at him back in 2003 at Colorado by a 19-year-old woman. He hints that the case shattered his family and changed the perception of his fans on him.

Kobe disclosed that it was at that time that he coined the name ‘Black Mamba’, to separate his personal and professional life.