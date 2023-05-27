'He takes someone else's trash and makes them treasure': Matthew Hayden on MS Dhoni's captaincy skills

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian dashing opener Matthew Hayden lavished praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy and felt he has had an instrumental role in development of the youngsters. Hayden also praised Dhoni's process of doing things as he follows a systematic way.

Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2023 earned widespread recognition as he led the Chennai Super Kings to their tenth final in the tournament history. The 41-year-old will hope to lead the Super Kings to a record fifth title when they face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hayden recalled how Dhoni underlined the alignment of the association and franchise is critical to success. The Queenslander observed that the keeper-batter built a strong foundation for India and is currently doing it for CSK.

"MS is a magician. He takes someone else's trash and makes them treasure. He is a very skilful and positive captain. He said something really interesting which I thought summed up not only his humility and his truth around cricket where he is represented and that is in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The alignment between that association and the franchise, how strong that is in terms of building that process. To me that is MS. There is a systematic way of going though things and working through them. He did that for India and he is doing it for Chennai Super kings," he told PTI.

Matthew Hayden expects franchise cricket to be more popular among the next generation of cricketers:

Hayden further said that the number of three-format players will keep diminishing as the years progress and sees franchise cricket dominating.

"The time of three-format players is shortly coming to an end. I would challenge the game around whether those formats are even viable anymore. It seems to me there is great enthusiasm still to play Test cricket and World Test Championship is a good example of that. Otherwise I see lot of T20 cricket being played. It is inevitable that kids of tomorrow they want to play sport, they want to play franchise cricket."

As far as Dhoni's IPL future goes, he said he has 8-9 months more to decide.