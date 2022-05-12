He might not be there next year too: Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja’s abrupt exit from CSK team

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a rib injury, and former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons it might be the end of time for India all-rounder at the Chennai franchise.

But social media is abuzz with speculation that Jadeja left abruptly due to some issues with the team.

Weighing on the situation, Chopra, on his Youtube channel said: "For Chennai, I had said that Jadeja won't play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too."

Citing Suresh Raina's example to say that the franchise cuts ties with players abruptly and it has been the case in the past.

"This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn't play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end. So, I don't know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK," Chopra said.

Social media was abuzz with reports of a rift between Jadeja and CSK after the IPL team’s Instagram handle unfollowed the all-rounder.

The all-rounder was retained by CSK for Rs 16 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was also appointed captain of the team, just a couple of days before the start of the tournament.

However, under Jadeja’s leadership, CSK lost six games from their eight outings. He then relinquished the captaincy citing loss of form and MS Dhoni was appointed captain again.

Jadeja has managed 116 runs in 10 games at an average of 19.33 with the best score of 26*.

ALSO READ CSK unfollow Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram, sparks rumours of rift

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:10 PM IST