'He Is Still The Leader': Jasprit Bumrah On 'Energy-Driven Virat Kohli Despite Not Being Officially Captain; Video

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has credited his fellow countryman Virat Kohli for bringing the change in narrative in terms of fitness in the team. As a result, Bumrah believes Kohli is still the leader despite not wearing the captain's hat.

While Kohli failed to win an ICC trophy during his captaincy tenure, he took the Test team to unparalleled heights. Under him, the Indian Test side remained on the top of the ICC rankings for at least 4 consecutive years and the men's team registered their first series win in Australia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bumrah observed how passionate Kohli and wears his heart on his sleeves every time he steps on to the field.

"Virat is energy-driven. He is quite passionate, wears his heart on his sleeves. He pushed us in terms of fitness. He changed the narrative that way. Even though Virat is not the captain, he is still the leader."

"We became really close as a family" - Jasprit Bumrah reflects on the event that changed their life

The 30-year-old went on to speak about his family, revealing how his father's death when he was in 4th grade put them in some trouble. He credited his mother, who started working to support them financially.

"As I told you, my father passed away when I was in second grade and my sister in fourth grade. Then we became really close as a family because life suddenly changed. We had some financial issues as well. So my mother started working. We became very close as a family because we went through a lot of ups and downs. But since then, that bond has become stronger and stronger. And that has only grown over the years."

Meanwhile, Bumrah has been rested for the entire white-ball leg in Sri Lanka.