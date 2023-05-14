'He is still hungry and wants to get better': Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore star Mohammed Siraj has highlighted how Virat Kohli stays true to his fitness regime regardless of his achievements. Siraj revealed that Kohli only focuses on getting better and hardly relaxes.

Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli enjoy an excellent camaraderie:

On and off the pitch, Siraj and Virat Kohli are close, with the paceman regularly referring to the former Indian captain as his older brother. Kohli's unwavering support has boosted Siraj's ascension to the top. Despite Siraj's sluggish start in the IPL, the former RCB captain recognized potential in him and supported his retention. The Hyderabad-born cricketer is currently enjoying success in the ongoing IPL 2023. This season, he has 15 wickets in 11 games, making him the team's top wicket-taker.

Siraj revealed that Kohli is off to bed by 11 pm and never veers away from his morning routine.

"Virat Bhaiya maximum by 11 pm is off to bed. Whether he scores a hundred or zero, he will follow a set routine and will meet you at breakfast and then in the gym. The fitness standards he has set have been just next level. He is not getting relaxed even after achieving so much. He is still hungry and wants to get better. Hats off," the 29-year-old told during an episode of 'Breakfast with Champions'.

Mohammed Siraj recalls his Test debut:

Siraj, whose father died before his Test debut in 2020, expects his father to be quite proud of how far he has come.

"My Test debut was so good, and my late father always used to tell me 'Son, play Test cricket. That's where the real respect is.' If he would have been alive, he would have been proud that his son has fulfilled his dream. His blessings are always there with me."

The Test debut in Melbourne saw the right-arm pacer pick up five scalps as India beat the hosts by eight wickets.