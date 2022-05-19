'He is one of our fittest players': Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh on why Virat Kohli won't opt for rest during SA T20 series

Former Indian team selector Sarandeep Singh said on Tjursday that he does not think that star batter Virat Kohli will take any rest during the bilateral series against South Africa.

This comes amid reports that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

"I do not think that Virat Kohli will take any rest. He is one of our fittest players. He is really strong as well. Yes, he is not scoring runs but that has not changed his attitude or body language. He still works really hard. He is one inning away from regaining form and currently, he is waiting for that one inning. I do not think he will take any rest even if someone tells him to," said Singh to ANI.

The former selector added that he does not agree with the idea of senior players taking rest during the national side's matches and finds it odd.

I find this idea of taking rest during the national side's matches quite odd. Because one dreams of representing India at the senior level when he is playing Ranji, U-19 or IPL. If they want rest, they can take it during IPL. If their team has failed to qualify for playoffs, they can give chance to youngsters for the remaining games. If you are out of form and you take rest, with what temperament and attitude will you return back? Rather, you will be under pressure. They (seniors) should play all five matches. It only takes one inning to regain form," he said.

Singh said that the seniors should not take rest during the series against Proteas, given that some of their players are currently playing in Indian conditions and with or against Indian players during the IPL 2022, thus making the series a challenge.

"Even if it was Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, then also seniors must play 3 matches or so, before giving themselves some rest if they want to," he added.

Coming to senior players, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have not had a very great IPL.

In 13 innings, Kohli has scored only 236 runs at a poor average of 19.67. Only one fifty has come out of his bat, with his individual best score being 58. He has been dismissed for three golden ducks in the season.

His Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma has not had a great IPL as a captain and batter. With his team at the bottom of the points tally. He has scored 266 runs at a sub-par average of 20.46. He has not scored even a single fifty, with 48 being his best.

Bumrah has had an underwhelming IPL too, though he has taken 5/10 in a match against KKR, he has taken only seven scalps in his other 12 matches.

Indian and South Africa will be locking horns in five-match T20I series across five venues in India from June 9 to 19. India will be hosting South Africa for a five-match T20I series, from June 9, 2022, with the first match to be played, here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:00 PM IST