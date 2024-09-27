'He Suddenly Fell Sick, Cops Took Him To Hospital': Kanpur Police Rubbishes Reports Of Bangladeshi Fan Being Physically Assaulted In Stadium (VIDEO)

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey has denied reports that Bangladesh cricket fan named Tiger Robi was attacked by Indians on day one of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the cop claimed that he had fallen ill.

In a video shared by PTI News, several Indian fans could be seen carrying Robi and brought to Regency Hospital as reports were floating that he had been beaten up. However, the cops said the below about the incident:

"During the match, one person whose name is Tiger, his health suddenly deteriorated and as his health deteriorated, with the help of the medical team, he was sent to the hospital. Now his health is fine and a liaison officer has been deputed with him so that if he faces any problem, he can be provided immediate help. No incident of assault has happened with him."

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey says, "During the match, one person whose name is Tiger, his health suddenly deteriorated and as his health deteriorated, with the help of the medical team, he was sent to the hospital. Now his health is fine and a… https://t.co/M8TlCd4fNw pic.twitter.com/iT9U9J4RdI — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

Furthermore, in a video shared by ANI News, the fan has also admitted to have fallen sick due to which the cops had to bring him to the hospital. He revealed that to be belonging to Khulna district.

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Bangladesh cricket team supporter Ravi, who was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated during India-Bangladesh second test match, says, "My health deteriorated and police brought me to the hospital and I am being treated..."



(Source:… https://t.co/M8TlCd4fNw pic.twitter.com/XMXo4Rjw1Q — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

Day 1 in Kanpur shortened to 35 overs due to heavy rain:

Meanwhile, only 35 overs could be possible on day one of the 2nd Test in Kanpur as bad light, followed by heavy rain brought a premature end to the proceedings, with the tourists reaching 107/3. It was Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and elected to field first. Akash Deep got rid of the openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh trail the two-Test series 0-1, having lost the opening game in Chennai by 280 runs.