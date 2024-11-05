 'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand

In the three-match Test series against India, Ajaz Patel picked up 15 wickets at an average of 23.80.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel. | AFP

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Tuesday picked India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's wicket in the fourth inning as the turning point in the Mumbai Test. In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on Indian batters, as the Kiwis beat India by 25 runs and became the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

In the three-match Test series against India, Ajaz Patel picked up 15 wickets at an average of 23.80. Meanwhile, he was named the 'Player of the Match' in the Mumbai Test after he bagged 11 wickets.

Speaking at a media round table, Ajaz said that they had the belief to win the Mumbai Test before they dismissed top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He added that the Kiwis had the belief that the runs they hit on the scoreboard were enough to win the game.

"The belief started before we got out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - Ajaz Patel

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kanpur to Offer BTech and BS Admissions Based on Olympiad Scores
IIT Kanpur to Offer BTech and BS Admissions Based on Olympiad Scores
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions

The 36-year-old further added that when Pant was batting there was a chance that the India wicketkeeper-batter could have taken the game away from the Kiwis. While concluding, the Kiwis spinner added that it was important to stay calm during such situations.

"In terms of the Mumbai game, in those types of games, you have to believe regardless of whoever is in front of you. So, for us, the belief started before we got out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We had to believe that the runs we hit on the board were enough to win the game. Obviously, we got a few early wickets and the belief became stronger... but obviously when Rishabh Pant was batting there was a chance that he could have taken the game away from us... It is important to keep the same calmness and control what you can control," Ajaz said.

During India's second inning, while chasing the given target, Rishabh Pant was the only standout batter for the hosts, giving India hope to clinch a solitary win in the series. After playing a 64-run knock from 57 balls at a strike rate of 112.28, Pant's time on the crease came to an end when he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel in the 22nd over.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.
Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...