'He better pray to God that I don't find him': Boxer Canelo Alvarez threatens Messi for kicking Mexico flag

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez threatened Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi with violence for allegedly stomping on a Mexico jersey after the team's World Cup win.

Argentina celebrated wildly in the dressing room after their defeating Mexico 2-0 in the group stage game of the FIFA Wolrd Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi can seemingly be seen slightly kicking the Mexico jersey as he chanted and took off his boots.

Canelo, a four weight class champion took things out of proportion and felt Messi's actions were intentional. The boxing superstar tweet "Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?

"He better pray to God that I don't find him!! Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!

"I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did."

