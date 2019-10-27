HDFC snatch 2-1 victory against Xavierites Sports Club

Mumbai: HDFC Bank produced an impressive attacking performance to register a stunning 2-1 win against fancied Xavierites Sports Club in a thrilling Veteran Men’s pre-quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds.

Strikers Mukesh Jadhav and Rajeev S. struck a goal each to help HDFC Bank clinch the win, while a fighting Xavierites scored the lone goal through Rakesh S.

Earlier, Joga Invincible showed good understanding and coordination as they romped to a facile 4-0 win against FC Reloaded in Women’s Open second round contest Functioning well as a unit Joga Invincible dominated play from the start but failed to find the net in the first session. But, after the change of ends Joga Invincible showed more urgency and finally got the breakthrough when their young striker Delfiya Pereira, who led from the front scored the opening goal to give her team the lead. Thereafter, Neha Ture, Nikita Rathod and Shianzi Tamang, all contributed with a goal each to complete the winning tally.

Later, in a Men’s last 16 encounter, St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli got the better of St. Joseph’s, Mira Road by a fighting 4-3 score line. For St. Blaise striker Merick Fernandes notched up two goals and Gourav Jadhav and Danzel Fernandes added one apiece to complete the win and lift the team into last eight. St. Joseph’s scored through Shaun Ferrao, Deepak Pal and Pankaj Mishra.

Results

Women (2nd round): Joga Invincible 4 (Delfiya Pereira, Neha Ture, Nikita Rathod, Shianzi Tamang) beat FC Reloaded 0.

Veteran Men (Pre-quarters): HDFC Bank 2 (Mukesh Jadhav, Rajeev S.) beat Xavierites SC 1 (Rakesh S.). Shalom United 5 (Agnello Fernandes 2, Pratik Nerkar, Kingsley Rebello, Winston D’Souza) beat Vintage FC 1 (Vasant Karkera).

Men’s (Pre-quarters): St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli 4 (Merick Fernandes 2, Gourav Jadhav, Danzel fernandes) beat St. Joseph’s, Mira Road 3 (Shaun Ferrao, Deepak Pal, Pankaj Mishra).