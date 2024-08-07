 'Have IOA Members Gone To Paris On Holiday?': Punjab CM Mann On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Slams PM Modi’s Tweet
Vinesh Phogat was found to be 100gms overweight on the morning of her women's 50kg freestyle final and was therefore, disqualified and placed last in her event according to Olympic rules.

Rohan Sen
Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted his guns at the Indian Olympics Association and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Phogat was found to be 100gms overweight on the morning of her women's 50kg freestyle final and was therefore, disqualified and placed last in her event according to Olympic rules.

The 29-year-old, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final and guarantee the nation's 4th medal at this Games, will now have to return home empty-handed.

The IOC has lodged an appeal against Phogat's disqualification but it is unlikely that it will be overturned before the final which is scheduled to be held late Wednesday night.

Mann however, questioned the IOA members for not putting enough pressure on the International Olympic Committee to overturn their decision against the Haryana wrestler.

"I don't want to connect with this politics. But please tell me have the members of the Indian Olympic Association gone there on holiday? Indian Olympic Association did not object to this even once," Mann told reporters.

The former comedian also slammed PM Modi for not tweeting when Phogat entered the final but posting a message on social media following her disqualification.

"There was no tweet (from PM Modi) when she (Vinesh Phgat) reached the final, but a tweet was posted when she was disqualified. Come on!" Mann said after visiting Phogat's family in Dadri, Haryana.

